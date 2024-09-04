Charity film screening event in Bedford to raise funds for vulnerable street children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford residents are organising a charity film screening event at the Quarry Theatre on Sunday 6 October to raise funds for vulnerable street children in Kolkata, India.

Tickets are now on sale for a special screening of British romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do With It? – written by Jemima Khan and starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson – and can be purchased for £15 on the Quarry Theatre website: quarrytheatre-hope

The event, which will also include a fundraising raffle, entertainment and special guests, is being organised by the Bedford HOPE Volunteer Group in aid of The Hope Foundation for Street Children (HOPE).

HOPE works to restore human rights to disadvantaged street-connected children in Kolkata, who are at high risk of trafficking, abuse, and exploitation. The charity was set up in 1999 to protect 13 vulnerable girls and has since positively impacted the lives of 3 million individuals. Today, as HOPE celebrates its 25th anniversary, the charity implements 58 programmes across Kolkata and areas of West Bengal.

Members of the Bedford HOPE Volunteer Group, who have helped to raise £140,000 for HOPE

Since 2018, the Bedford community has raised an incredible £140,000 for HOPE, the majority of which has been raised by the Bedford HOPE Volunteer Group.

Bedford residents Alison, Karen, Poonam, Sati and Seema, who run the group, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Quarry Theatre for the third time to promote and raise funds for this incredible charity.”

The group is especially grateful for the support of local partners and sponsors, including The Quarry Theatre, James Pharoah MBE, Premier Solicitors, Magnet Trade, LITS (Luton Interpreting and Translation Services), and 3 St Peter’s.

HOPE UK Head of Fundraising, Juliette Whittaker, said: “We very much hope that you can attend the event, which will be a perfect opportunity to not only watch a great film, but also support a local event in aid of HOPE.

Children from HOPE's sponsorship programme benefit from education, nutrition and healthcare support

“We are always grateful to the Bedford community for their unwavering commitment over the past six years to help make a tangible difference to the lives of marginalised street-connected children. We are thankful for the time and funds generously given to HOPE by so many in Bedford.”