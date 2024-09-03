Charity event in Bedford for World Suicide Prevention Day
It is World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and there are some frightening statistics:
- Over 700,000 people take their own life each year - that's one person every 40 seconds (World Health Organisation)
- 115 people die by suicide in the UK every week - with 75% of those deaths being male (ONS)
- 1 in 5 people have suicidal thoughts (NHS Digital)
Founder of creative arts charity CLICK Arts Foundation, Dr Audrey Tang, is also a psychologist. She said: "The arts - whether through watching or being involved - have long been known to promote opportunity, connectivity and empowerment, and are a combat to loneliness and isolation which are huge factors when it comes to poor mental health.”
This event will be an evening of joy, entertainment and escapism through dance, poetry and music, as well as support and information about suicide. There will be speakers from the Northampton Healthcare Foundation Trust Suicide Prevention Team and mental health charity The Pierce Perspective.
Arun Shergill of RAUR gymwear will be sharing his personal story and there will be dance and writing workshops that everyone can get involved in. The event is sponsored by the Pearson Business Book Club, tickets are £10 and all ticket sales will go to the charities involved.
