Center Parcs reveals new activities at Woburn Forest following £2m investment
These new family-friendly experiences will bring excitement to guests looking for a mix of adventure, competition and immersive gaming.
Entertainment Hive – Woburn Forest
Offering a variety of cutting-edge entertainment experiences, guests can enjoy three mini games including:
- Interactive Darts – An innovative twist on a classic favourite, where guests can challenge their loved ones to a game of darts using a high-tech dartboard with real-time scoring, multiple game modes and vibrant visuals.
- Puttify - Mini golf reaches new levels, featuring state-of-the-art technology, neon-lit environments and intricately designed courses. The perfect immersive, indoor activity for a rainy day.
- Interactive Shuffle - Players can test their precision, strategy and teamwork with this high-tech take on the traditional game. With automatic score tracking, guests can focus on enjoying a thrilling game as they compete for the highest scores.
Immersive Gamebox – Woburn Forest
From late March, guests can step inside the Immersive Gamebox and be transported into a digital realm as they take on thrilling challenges, solve puzzles, and compete in a variety of games. This unique and hyper-immersive experience uses innovative projection mapping, touch screens, surround sound and 3D motion tracking, making it the ideal activity for grown-ups and little ones to enjoy together.
Lee Carpenter, director of leisure at Center Parcs, said: “We’re always looking to innovate and evolve the activities and experiences across our villages, where possible, and there was a huge opportunity to bring the latest innovations and technologies to Center Parcs – starting with Sherwood Forest and Woburn Forest.
“Our new and exciting activities are the perfect addition for our guests, combining family-fun, fitness and cutting-edge technology all in one place, and we look forward to welcoming families to both villages this year to experience them first-hand.”
These are the first of several activities and experiences due to arrive at Center Parcs this year, with installations coming to Whinfell Forest, Longleat Forest and Elveden Forest this summer.
To find out more or to book your next Center Parcs break, visit: www.centerparcs.co.uk/discover-center-parcs/activities/innovation.html.