Celebrating 40 years of Bedford Neighbourhood Watch Week

We’re proud and excited. Bedford held the first ever Home Watch Week in 1985. It is now celebrated across the whole country as a national event of Neighbourhood Watch Week. We're thrilled to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary of Neighbourhood Watch Week and today are announcing the 10 different activities planned for each day of our 9 day week with the theme “Making our area a better place to live – together”.

The Celebrations begin on Saturday 31 May at 10am in Harpur Square with the Town Crier making an announcement followed by ribbon cutting. Experience a fantastic day of family fun that includes a fire engine, police car and virtual reality with the Vision Van. In addition, browse with engaging stalls, and meet local people that support our community including the Mayor, firefighters, policing team, High Sheriff, Police and Crime Commissioner, and other special guests and, of course, Neighbourhood Watch volunteers.

Another highlight of the week is on Tuesday 3 June 11am-1pm when there will be a Special Drop-In session at the Police Hub at Bedford Bus Station. Come and chat with Neighbourhood Watch and the community policing team. Find out more about the scheme and browse the stalls.

On Wednesday 4 June the Neighbourhood Watch Week 40th Anniversary Celebration Conference will start with a welcome by the Chief Constable and John Tizard, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner. This will be followed by presentations by guest speakers including the Chief Executive of national Neighbourhood Watch Network. We are delighted Deputy Lieutenant Brenda Roberts will be representing the King and we are also pleased to have the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire attending. We have five seats available due to cancellations so there’s still a chance to book via Eventbrite tinyurl.com/4jd3hsc8 . BOOKING IS ESSENTIAL as no entry without a ticket.

Friday 6 June: Neighbourhood Watch ‘Good Neighbour’ Have-a-Cuppa. Invite friends and neighbours for coffee or pay them a visit. If Friday's not convenient, you can do this on any day of the week. Please send us your photos.

Saturday 7th June sees several events. The Great Big Green Week Litter Picks will be taking place throughout the Borough, you can organise or join a litter pick in your local area to help make your area a better place to live. St John Ambulance are holding a special "Keep your Heart in tune in June" session from 10am-3pm. at the Silver Faces, Silver Street, Bedford. Come along as they will be providing advice and demonstrations to keep your safe and well.

Sunday 8 June: End the Week of Activities by joining your local Big Lunch Street Party. Have fun, meet neighbours and have a wonderful time. Alternatively, have a BBQ or a picnic. Enjoy!

As part of The Week, there will be three online social media events providing advice. These are Sunday 1 June, Cybercrime – keeping you safe online, Monday 2 June promotes ‘See It, Report It’ and will explain the importance of reporting incidents or suspicions. On Thursday 5 June, Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service will provide advice about Safety in the Home.

Colleen Atkins, Chair of Bedford and District Neighbourhood Watch said, “It is with great pride that we are celebrating our 40th anniversary of Bedford Neighbourhood Watch Week. Little did we realise when, in 1985, we organised a week of events to raise awareness of the scheme, that it would become a national event that now involves many thousands of people across the whole country.”

“Our theme this year, “Making our area a better place to live – together”, means we can all play our part by joining in with one or more of the activities and, together, we can help make a difference.”

You can find out more about Neighbourhood Watch at ourwatch.org.uk