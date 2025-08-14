Celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day in Bedford on 24th August

Join PBIC & Art School Tsymbal at the Corn Exhange on the 24th of August to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day in Bedford. The event will begin at 12:00 PM at the Harpur Square (MK40 1TN) with the raising of the Ukrainian flag and the Ukrainian National Anthem. From there, attendees are invited to walk together to the Bedford Corn Exchange, where celebrations will continue until 4:00 PM.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will begin at 12:00 PM at the Harpur Square (MK40 1TN) with the raising of the Ukrainian flag and the Ukrainian National Anthem. From there, attendees are invited to walk together to the Bedford Corn Exchange, where celebrations will continue until 4:00 PM.

The afternoon will feature a line-up of live performances from Ukrainian and local artists. The performers will include Halyna Balaban, a renowned singer known for her powerful stage presence; ARNY, a Ukrainian singer and music producer making his Bedford debut; and Katy Carr, Polish-British singer and longtime friend of PBIC. We’re also pleased to welcome local singer Oksana, who will lead us in the national anthem and give a short performance later in the day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the music, there will be Ukrainian arts and crafts activities throughout the afternoon, offering families and children the chance to get creative and connect with Ukrainian culture in a hands-on way.

Image: Katy Car and Oksana at last year's Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations in Bedford.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone and giving all the opportunity to enjoy traditional Ukrainian music and crafts,” said Serhii Tsymbal from Art School Tsymbal.

Follow the event on Facebook to see the full schedule and updates.