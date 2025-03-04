Celebrate International Women’s Day with inspiring stories at Vue Bedford

Film fans can catch the award-winning horror hit The Substance, starring Demi Moore

To mark International Women's Day this Saturday, Vue is set to screen inspiring stories created and starring incredible women.

This Saturday (8 March) marks International Women’s Day (IWD) and to celebrate Vue Bedford is set to screen three inspiring big-screen stories - both past and present - created by and starring incredible women.

Coinciding with the annual celebration, award-winning legal drama Erin Brockovich will return to the big screen to mark its 25th anniversary. Starring Julia Roberts, who won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for the role, this empowering tale follows the true story of an unemployed single mother who becomes a legal assistant and takes on a California power company accused of polluting a city’s water supply.

Recent big-screen hits Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and the award-winning horror hit The Substance will both be showing over the weekend too.

Rachel Bland, Senior Screen Content Manager at Vue, said: “Vue prides itself on showcasing a diverse range of content on the big screen and we champion film created and starring inspiring women every day of the year. We’re pleased to be shining a light on these incredible stories for International Women’s Day.”

Tickets can be booked online from just £5.99 at selected venues. To find out more visit: www.myvue.com