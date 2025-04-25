CBeebies’ Mister Maker and Rebecca Keatley visit Whipsnade Zoo this May Half Term

Mister Maker at Whipsnade Zoo this May Halfterm!

Children’s TV presenters to host a wild week of creativity at conservation Zoo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families visiting Whipsnade Zoo this May half term will have the chance to get creative with their favourite TV stars, when CBeebies’ Mister Maker and Rebecca Keatley visit the UK’s largest zoo.

From Saturday 24 May until Sunday 1 June, the children’s TV presenters will be encouraging visitors to make, create, and play at their interactive live shows and self-guided crafting station, designed to teach children about the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dynamic duo will host three outdoor live shows per day, which will be full of music and dancing.

Mr Maker at the Birds of the World demonstration at Whipsnade Zoo

Mini Makers can visit the self-guided Creature Craft Workshop, where they can make their very own paper parrot from recycled materials - inspired by the five species of endangered parrot seen in the Zoo’s bird demonstration - with the chance to display their creations proudly on the conservation zoo’s ‘Maker Wall’.

After enjoying Mister Maker’s arty extravaganza, which is free this half term with zoo entry, visitors can explore the rest of the 600-acre site, with more than 11,000 animals from 245 species to discover – including a pride of rare northern African lions and their seven cubs. Rated the most popular attraction in the East of England by ALVA (Association of Leading Visitor Attractions), a visit to Whipsnade Zoo this May Half Term is perfect for all the family - book tickets today at www.whipsnadezoo.org/.