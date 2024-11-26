Burretti: The Man Who Sewed The World
Produced By: Lee Scriven/Stony Stratford Theatre Society this stunning play tells the story of Freddie Burretti - costume designer to David Bowie.
Set in a 1970s TV television talk show format this theatre production portrays the fascinating tale of Freddie Burretti, David Bowie’s close friend and key early 1970s Ziggy Stardust costume designer.
With a befitting musical score, the show reveals Burretti's toils with 1970s homophobia, events leading up to meeting David Bowie and the legendary 1972 BBC Top of the Pops broadcast.
It will leave you in no doubt; Burretti was the man who sewed the world.
Opens:
15 Jan 2025
Until:
16 Jan 2025
Times:
15 Jan, 19:30
16 Jan, 19:30
