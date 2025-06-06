Buckingham LitFest is back!

Photograph by Vivienne Wordley

Join us in Buckingham (Friday 6 June – Thursday 26 June) for more bestselling authors and more events, as we celebrate the eighth BuckLitFest.

This year's festival is bigger than ever with more than 30 events from more than 45 writers and performers including international icon Katie Piper OBE on aging, award-winning comedian Robin Ince with his new book on neurodivergence, art expert Robert Cumming, science writer Brian Clegg on 'brainjacking', bestselling crime writers Jo Callaghan and Daniel Aubrey, award-winning food writer and gardener Kathy Slack and historian Dianne Purkiss on witchcraft and feminism.

Political discussion will span Malcolm Rifkind, Rafael Behr and Patrick Maguire to the literature and politics of Ukraine with Andrey Kurkov.

Polymath and serial entrepreneur, Ajay Chowdhury, will discuss guiding the next generation of tech pioneers, while Ed Tudor Pole will share tales of the outrageous from his autobiography of a punk rocker (The Pen is Mightier).

Buckingham's Chantry Chapel will host a special collaboration between leading poet Chris Tutton and harpist Anne Denholm-Blair, and Jon Harvey (The Mayor's Bear) will lead a cosy storytelling event for young readers. Also included in this year's expanded programme are workshops with Claire Steele and live jazz with Jez Cook. All of this and much more!

Click here for the full programme of events:

Main Venue

The Vinson Centre

University of Buckingham

Hunter Street

MK18 1EG