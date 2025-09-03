Bright Emotions launches Movement is Medicine in Bedford

Sport England grant funds a 12-month project combining music, movement, and neuroscience to support wellbeing for all ages

Bright Emotions CIC, a Bedford-based community organisation dedicated to emotional wellbeing, is proud to announce the launch of its exciting new project: Movement is Medicine (MIM).

Thanks to funding from Sport England, this year-long programme will bring together music, movement, and simple body-based tools to help people reduce stress, build resilience, and reconnect with themselves.

Unlike traditional exercise or dance classes, Movement is Medicine is an inclusive, immersive experience open to everyone - regardless of age, fitness level, or ability. Through in-person community sessions, online classes, and on-demand resources, the project is designed to be accessible to all.

Why Movement is Medicine?

Stress and trauma affect both the brain and body, often leaving people feeling “out of rhythm.” Movement is Medicine uses the latest insights from neuroscience alongside timeless, body-based practices to restore balance and wellbeing.

Each session blends:

Body-based tools such as tapping, grounding, and gentle stretching

Free-flow movement that is non-judgemental and adaptable for all bodies

Percussion-heavy, immersive music rooted in race culture - from Afrobeats and Garage to House and Drum & Bass - using rhythm and BPM to help the body reset and regulate

The project is especially supportive for people who may be socially isolated, living with mental health challenges, chronic pain, or neurodivergence or simply anyone looking for fresh, accessible ways to manage stress and improve wellbeing.

Community Launch Party – Saturday, 20th September 2025

King’s House, 245 Ampthill Road, Bedford, MK42 9AZ

To mark the launch of Movement is Medicine, Bright Emotions will host an unforgettable community celebration - a vibrant showcase of music, movement, and creativity.

The launch event will feature:

An open call to local non-clinical wellbeing organisations - whether working in areas such as art, nature, community, creativity, or beyond to host a stall, share their work, and, if they wish, join in the LIVE MIM class alongside the community

Live performances from dancers, DJs, percussionists, and musicians

Opportunities for collaboration with local businesses and sponsors who want to invest in a lasting community legacy

Our aim is to connect people with a wide range of wellbeing tools that empower them to take charge of their own health and happiness. This is not just an event - it’s the start of something bigger. Together, we can make Bedford a place where music and movement are recognised as powerful tools for health, healing, and connection.

To get involved as a performer, wellbeing organisation, partner, or sponsor, contact Audua Ogilvie at 07547 502254 or email [email protected]

Booking essential https://www.brightemotions.co.uk/mim-launch-party