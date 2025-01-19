Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Samaritans is encouraging the public to reach out and connect with those they care about in whatever way they feel most comfortable on ‘Brew Monday’ (today).

Bedford Samaritans is reminding the public of the power of human connection on Blue Monday on (January 20).

Samaritans has long campaigned to dispel the myth of the ‘most depressing day of the year’ and instead runs its annual Brew Monday campaign which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

In a statement, Bedford Samaritans said: “There’s no right or wrong way to check in on those you care about – it doesn’t matter if it’s over the phone, in person, with tea or without – the important thing is to check in and connect with those you care about. We know first hand what a difference those moments of human connection can make to those who are struggling.”

Brew Monday is about more than just tea’ says Bedford Samaritans

To help raise awareness of Brew Monday, Bedford Samaritans will be greeting shoppers in Silver Street, Bedford town centre today (Monday). Volunteers from the branch will be handing out tea bags and chatting to passers-by about how a simple catch up can make a huge difference to our emotional wellbeing.

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, or email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org