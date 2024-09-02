The must have children's book for 2024
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Friendships and relationships are tricky to navigate, regardless of your age. Here is a story to help caregivers and children understand that some friendships last a season, a reason or a lifetime.
As we grow we form many connections, we can become wounded, hurt and deeply affected when friendships/relationships feel like they come to a premature end. As a counsellor Laura found that this impacted children in a big way. She also recognised that she wished she had received this powerful message when she was a child. In this ever increasingly fast paced world, any tools we can give our children to equip them is hugely valuable.
This book is to be included in the Central Bedfordshire programme for Rebuild, to support young people who have experienced domestic abuse.
Let's hope it provides some comfort and support for many.
Available to buy on Amazon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.