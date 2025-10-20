Local author releases her fifth book

All For You by Dawn Terry is out now on Kindle and in paperback.

Local author, Dawn Terry, has just released her 5th book, All For You (the 1st in her new Enticing Dangers series) and is soon to be followed by its sequel.

This romantic-suspense novel takes its reader to the hot and vibrant Latino country of Ecuador, sending them on a roller-coaster of emotions and keeping them on the edge of their seats right up to the last page.

