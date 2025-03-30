Local author and musician launches new crime novels
He started playing music in the 1960's. In recent years he enjoyed some success with two local bands, '39,Fingers' and 'Rockin' Horse'. He said 'There is nothing like playing to live audiences where the participants get involved and enjoy the music, whether they are old or young or attending Day Centres.
Laurence has also turned to writing crime novels and his 3rd novel 'The Secrets of the Tumbledown' is published on the 9th April and a 4th novel 'Kings Ransom' is due in just a few short weeks time. These will be officially launched at THe Herts Book Festival at BEAM, The Wash Hertford SG14 1PS on the 17th May and at Southern Maltings, WARE SG12 7BS.
His book The Secrets of the Tumbledown' is another unique story, this one based on 'Heir Hunters' fraudulently inheriting a tumbledown timber mill, only to find 3 sets of skeletal remains. The story follows the history, back through the 1800s, from Eastern Europe to present day, with intriguing outcome.
Laurence says: "Writing has become a passion of mine. Getting lost in a story, is all encompassing, all embracing and enormously satisfying.
"Like many unknown authors the struggle to have your books distributed is a lifelong frustration. Unless you are Richard Osman or Walliams, despite our stories being ideal for film or TV, then they rarely get through the mallay of poorly written works by well known people."
However, these titles will be available to order, from 9th April from: Waterstones, Amazon and The Endless Bookcase.