Bedford author releases exhilarating science fiction adventure for middle-grade readers

Wootton author Adrian Lynch has released a middle-grade sci-fi novel called Star Quest Academy.

It follows 12-year-old orphan, Amelia when she learns of an alien federation's plan to infiltrate earth.

She escapes a sinister warden, joins the Star Quest Academy, and uncovers a sabotage plot. It is due to be published on February 28.

For centuries, trillions of life forms throughout space have allowed humanity to believe we’re alone in the universe. Any alien who dared to befriend us has met an unfortunate end: eaten, squashed, sent to a zoo, or even planted in a garden pot. But our advances in space exploration now threaten every civilisation across the cosmos.

Star Quest Academy book cover

Amelia, a savvy, street-smart orphan, is one of four exceptional children selected from around the globe to represent humanity in the Human Inclusion Programme at the intergalactic Star Quest Academy. Here, they’ll unravel the universe’s wonders, explore strange new worlds, and encounter magical creatures. Earth’s safety from invasion hinges on their success as cadets, but if any of them fail, earth will be invaded by ruthless warlords.

When a series of sinister incidents jeopardise their mission, it becomes clear that someone – or something – wants them to fail. To save their world, the cadets must overcome their differences and combine their unique skills.

Adrian’s early education was hampered by dyslexia, and although he always loved telling stories to anyone who would listen, he only began writing them down later in life. He has a Bachelor’s degree in creative writing from the Open University and graduated from the Golden Egg Academy in 2015. Adrian has won several literary awards, and the Star Quest Academy won the prestigious Eyelands International Book Awards for the unpublished children’s novel category. Adrian lives in Wootton with an undisciplined garden and abundant wild birds.

He said: “My inspiration comes from two things. First, my admiration for modern kids. They refuse to be voiceless. Kids of today speak out about what’s important to them, including our abuse of our planet and our appalling treatment of other life forms. I’m confident that Earth will be in safe hands. Secondly, technology is being developed to enable space tourism and exploration for an elite few.

"If extraterrestrials are encountered, they are more likely to end up as lunch than welcomed as equals. So, albeit in a light-hearted way, The Star Quest Academy explores the question of how a superior, more enlightened species would attempt to befriend us. I hope they will judge us by our younger generation.”

It is available from The Book Guild Bookshop (https://www.bookguild.co.uk/bookshop/young-adult/star-quest-academy/), as well as Amazon, Waterstones and all good retailers.