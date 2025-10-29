Bone Appétit: Animals enjoy hair-raising Halloween treats at Whipsnade Zoo

By Anna McConachie
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2025, 12:55 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 13:00 GMT
Rhinos, black lemurs, and a pride of ten lions were trick-or-treated to Halloween fun this week at Whipsnade Zoo, as ‘Boo at the Zoo’ takes over for October half-term.

Kicking off the spook-tacular fun at the UK’s largest zoo, greater one-horned rhino, Hugo, tucked into his very own pumpkin patch - a special treat among his usual diet of seasonal vegetables.

Meanwhile, the zoo’s spirited pair of endangered black lemurs, Camilla and Kagi, woke up to find their home decorated with marigold flowers and day-of-the-dead skulls, encouraging them to forage for food amongst the festivities.

Finally, the conservation zoo’s seven north African lion cubs got their very first taste of pumpkin spice, as they explored pumpkins scented with a medley fit for a witch's brew - perfume and fish juice - designed to stimulate their incredible sense of smell and playfully inquisitive nature.

Hayley Jakeman, Animal Operations Manager at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “We’re making sure the animals aren’t missing out on any of the Halloween fun this October half-term - but introducing novel items to their habitat, or finding clever ways to conceal their usual breakfast is actually a great way of encouraging their curiosity, helping reinforce social bonds, and making sure they keep fit by hunting out their food.

“Just like our animals, we want everyone to join in the Boo at the Zoo fun this half term; we’re running an amazing offer where children’s tickets for Whipsnade Zoo are just £10 until Sunday, November 2!”

For parents wanting a way to entertain their little monsters this October half term, discover more than 11,000 animals, and a whole host of Halloween activities, Whipsnade Zoo is the place to be.

Hugo the greater one-horned rhino enjoying Halloween at Whipsnade Zoo

1. Contributed

Hugo the greater one-horned rhino enjoying Halloween at Whipsnade Zoo Photo: Submitted

Camilla the black lemur enjoying halloween at Whipsnade Zoo

2. Contributed

Camilla the black lemur enjoying halloween at Whipsnade Zoo Photo: Submitted

A north African lion cub getting into the halloween spirit at Whipsnade Zoo

3. Contributed

A north African lion cub getting into the halloween spirit at Whipsnade Zoo Photo: Submitted

A north African lion plays with a pumpkin at Whipsnade Zoo

4. Contributed

A north African lion plays with a pumpkin at Whipsnade Zoo Photo: Submitted

