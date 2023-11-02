Blakelands Lodge Care Home spreading joy to local people this Christmas

Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine is getting in the Christmas spirit by offering a helping hand to local people through their Christmas Present Appeal, in partnership with Heart of Marston.

Residents and staff members in the home are asking the community to donate new and unwrapped games, toys, novels, stationary, makeup, toiletries and sweets to put in Christmas sacks for children who may not get presents this year.

As well as Christmas sacks for children, the home is also collecting presents for older people in the community this Christmas. Any donations for older people will be distributed to people who the community nominate.

92-year-old Blakelands Lodge resident, Jean Mills, said, ‘I think it is a very good thing to do for the children, and the older people who are on their own.

‘It is important to look after people who have no family or friends around them at Christmas time.’

James Eeles-Feeney, the Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, added, ‘Christmas is a time for joy, so we want to do anything we can to spread the love this Christmas.

‘We’re also inviting everyone to our wonderful Christmas Fair on Saturday 9th December from 11.00am. Free to all, we’ll have live music, festive food, stalls from local businesses and lots of fun games!’

To find out what you can donate, nominate an older person to receive a Christmas present, or to enquire about Blakelands Lodge’s Christmas Fair, please call 01234 862 629 or email [email protected].

All donations can be dropped off at Blakelands Lodge care home, Gee View, Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, MK43 2AH.