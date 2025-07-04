Blakelands Lodge Care Home invites local community to annual summer fayre

HC-One Blakelands Lodge Care Home’s Summer Fayre Animal Edge

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, is delighted to announce its Annual Summer Fayre, taking place on Saturday 19th July from 10am to 2pm. This vibrant, free event is open to everyone in the local community and promises a fun-filled day for all ages.

Visitors can look forward to a wide variety of stalls offering homemade gifts, freshly baked treats, jewellery, and more. There will be live musical entertainment from local duo Jazz the 2 of Us, adding a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

Children will be especially spoilt for choice, with games, competitions, a visit from an ice cream van, and a charming petting zoo provided by Animal Edge, sure to delight animal lovers young and old.

In addition to all the fun, guided tours of Blakelands Lodge will be available for those interested in learning more about respite care or considering a permanent move for themselves or a loved one. The team will be on hand to answer any questions and showcase the home’s warm, welcoming environment.

Homemade cakes, along with hot and cold drinks, will be available throughout the day.

Emilia Beer, Deputy Home Manager at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home, commented:

“Our annual Summer Fayre is a great chance for us to get together with our local community and have fun together. It is always an enjoyable day and our residents love getting involved and meeting all the visitors and children who attend.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.