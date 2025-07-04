Blakelands Lodge Care Home invites local community to annual summer fayre
Visitors can look forward to a wide variety of stalls offering homemade gifts, freshly baked treats, jewellery, and more. There will be live musical entertainment from local duo Jazz the 2 of Us, adding a lively atmosphere throughout the day.
Children will be especially spoilt for choice, with games, competitions, a visit from an ice cream van, and a charming petting zoo provided by Animal Edge, sure to delight animal lovers young and old.
In addition to all the fun, guided tours of Blakelands Lodge will be available for those interested in learning more about respite care or considering a permanent move for themselves or a loved one. The team will be on hand to answer any questions and showcase the home’s warm, welcoming environment.
Homemade cakes, along with hot and cold drinks, will be available throughout the day.
Emilia Beer, Deputy Home Manager at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home, commented:
“Our annual Summer Fayre is a great chance for us to get together with our local community and have fun together. It is always an enjoyable day and our residents love getting involved and meeting all the visitors and children who attend.”
