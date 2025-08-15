A weekend of classic Black music is coming to Bedford between October 24-26.

Bedford Music Club is delighted to announce an exciting new festival against the backdrop of Black History Month. Black Voices brings together extraordinary artists to celebrate the richness of Black music. Through concerts, talks, community and educational events, we present music that illuminates stories of history, resistance, faith and joy.

Our events take place in the heart of the community at All Saints Church, Queen’s Park and at The Higgins, with affordable tickets and a warm welcome for all.

We’re delighted to announce extensive free parking in Queen’s Park courtesy of the Gurdwara and the Family Hub.

London Adventist Chorale —an award-winning choir renowned for its vibrant, soulful sound and stunning choral blend—conducted byKen Burton (of BBC ‘The Choir’ fame)

“It could and should become a cult CD, like

‘Canto Gregoriano' or Gorecki’s Third Symphony”

Gramophone magazine on their ‘Steal Away’ album

Leon Bosch – world-renowned double bassist and conductor, performing an inspiring programme of Spirituals blending virtuosity with storytelling

“A deeply touching exploration of the African American Spiritual tradition in

a beautiful concert setting - had me both smiling and tearing up”

Bass World Magazine on Reimagined Spirituals programme

Beatrice Nicholas – acclaimed British pianist noted for her culturally rich and ethnically diverse programming, often combining jazz and classical

“The stunning new record from London pianist BEATRICE is a

celebration of black composers, every moment is intoxicating”

Bandcamp New and Notable

Vox Urbane – a ground-breaking and unique professional vocal ensemble representing marginalised voices from all backgrounds

“Vox Urbane is remarkable for its commitment to diversity and inclusion …

It also happens to be very good … rich-grained and compelling,

with a punchiness that can rise to an exhilarating fortissimo”.

Musical America

Tickets available now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bedfordmusic