Better Fitness Centres in Bedford offering FREE activities this weekend

Better Fitness Centres across Bedford, and Mowsbury Golf & Squash Complex, will be offering a range of free activities on Saturday and Sunday (November 23 and 24).

Day passes can be booked from Thursday (November 21) by visiting www.better.org.uk/open-weekend

As well as free fitness classes, parkour, junior and adult yoga and swimming sessions, Robinsons Pool & Fitness Centre will have mental health coach and fitness trainer Alex Goulding, delivering a circuits class. It’s currently sponsored by the GLL Sports Foundation.

John Bunyan Sports & Fitness on Mile Road has a table tennis tournament planned, as well as free gym, fitness classes and squash sessions. For younger family members there is soft play and sensory room sessions in the afternoons from 3-5pm.

Better Fitness Centres offer FREE Open Weekend activities.

Meanwhile, Kempston Pool & Fitness will have free table tennis and gym passes. The Hillgrounds Road venue, is also offering limited free sauna sessions (need to be pre-booked) during the weekend.

For those who would like to try their hand at squash there are free sessions of both at Mowsbury Golf and Squash Complex on Cleat Hill. Free refreshments will be available at the first green and a raffle will be run with a Ping putter worth £300 as the main prize.

For those that love more adventurous swimming Oasis Beach Pool is offering free swim sessions from 9am to 10am on both days. With two flumes, air beds, geysers and a mushroom fountain, it’s the perfect place for a fun family outing.

Better’s annual Open Weekend is offered as part of its community health and wellbeing remit as a charitable social enterprise. The aim is to encourage residents to try the various activities available to at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family.

Aaron Colbert, GLL community sports manager, said: “As a social enterprise, Better believes in giving back to the community and our Open Weekends are a great way to do this. They are always extremely well attended and fantastic fun, so we urge as many people as possible to come along and see what’s on offer.”