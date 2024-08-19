Beowulf: A family show coming to The Place Bedford
Quill and Inkling bring their family show Beowulf to The Place Bedford this Sunday, August 25. Join us at The Place Outdoors to see this timeless tale brought to life.
The Hall of Hrothgar is cursed. The monstrous Grendel comes to feast on those who sleep there and spread woe through the land of the Danes. Is there no one strong enough to lift the curse and kill Grendel? When the call goes out for a hero, young Beowulf is eager to answer.
One of the earliest and most famous examples of Anglo Saxon poetry, the tale of Beowulf has enthralled readers for centuries. Utilising movement, poetry and puppetry, as well as action packed fight sequences, Quill & Inkling are excited to bring this great tale to life.
Join us in our outdoor space for this summer production on Sunday, August 25. Performance times are 1pm and 5pm with plenty of tickets currently left across both times.
Age 6+
