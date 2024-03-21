Beds Talk to explore relationship between climate change and sport science

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted at the University’s Bedford campus on Wednesday 17 April from 5.30pm, ‘Beds Talks: Eating, Drinking & Exercising in a Warming World’ is free to attend and open to the public.

The talk will be led by Dr Michael Newell, Senior Lecturer in Health, Nutrition and Exercise, alongside fellow academics, students and alumni from the University who will delve into the damaging impact of climate change on sport science and nutrition.

Attendees will be able to take part in immersive live workshops and demonstrations on topics such as cooling techniques and simulated environmental conditions.

Speaking about the Beds Talk, Dr Newell said: “This event represents a crucial opportunity for us to come together and explore the adaptations necessary in our daily practices and routines to align with the reality of rising global temperatures. I am eager for attendees to leave the event not just informed, but also equipped with practical strategies for adjusting their exercise, hydration, and dietary habits to maintain optimum health and performance in a warmer climate.

“Our goal is to create a forum for sharing innovative ideas and evidence-based solutions that can help individuals and communities thrive in the face of these environmental changes. I look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be a thought-provoking and actionable evening.”

The workshops and demonstrations will take place in the University's state-of-the-art laboratory spaces and facilities, with its specialised equipment and facilities for assessing human health risks and delivering exercise and diet interventions for health promotion.

