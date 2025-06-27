Bedfringe returns this July

From Wednesday 23rd – Sunday 27th, Bedford will host the 18th International Bedford Festival Fringe bringing to the town a carefully selected programme of comedy, theatre, live music, dance and physical theatre, spoken word and poetry to your doorstep.

This year, events will be held at The Quarry Theatre and The Place Theatre. Expect to see 90+ events in 5 days across 5 venues! Hopefully there will be something for everyone.

Born out of a visit to the Edinburgh Festival, Bedfringe opened for the very first time in July 2007. The festival has come a long way since then expanding out into the town and finally settling into The Quarry Theatre on St Peter's Street.

New for this year is a one-day event (Wednesday 23rd July) designed with SEN families in mind. Introducing the Inclusive Performing Arts Festival. "Our open-air festival is a fully inclusive event where every child, young person, and adult can feel safe, comfortable, and free to be themselves. With accessible facilities, music, performing arts, arts and crafts and a welcoming atmosphere, we’re creating a festival where no one is left behind" say festival organiser Elise Gray. Events start from 10am.

Max Fulham will be performing this year at the festival.

James Pharaoh MBE (Director) has his usual top picks with those being Matt Parker (Thursday 24th), Paul Foot (Friday 25th July) and Max Fulham (Saturday 26th July). But don't take his word for it, visit www.bedfringe.com to start your fringe journey!