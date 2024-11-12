Bedfordshire University re-invents open days to be ‘industry driven’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This November, the University of Bedfordshire invites prospective students to a new style of open day, featuring industry speakers and interactive demonstration zones to offer more than just a traditional campus tour.

On Saturday 16th November from 10am to 2pm, visitors at both the University’s Luton and Bedford campuses can experience industry-standard facilities and equipment, attend inspiring guest talks, and explore student-led campus tours that will provide a glimpse into academic and campus life.

While guests can access everything they would expect to see at any open day, these new ‘industry driven’ events fully embody the University’s vison of Career-Powered Education and its ambition to support students in achieving their career goals.

Attendees can also learn about Bedfordshire’s financial support – including the new Scholarship Scheme which can provide students with up to £2500 per year – and other student services, as well as receiving guidance on the UCAS application process.

Traditional tours will be available alongside guest talks and immersive activities

Additionally, all visitors can enter a draw to win a year’s worth of free on-campus accommodation.

Industry professionals from fields including creative arts, sports, biomedical science, business and psychology will be on hand to offer career advice and discuss career-focused courses at the University. Industry speakers, like Sam Rose, Head of Talent Pathway for Cricket East, and Paul Kingdon, a Police Forensic Practitioner, will share insights from their career paths to help students envision the possibilities a degree with Bedfordshire can unlock.

Sam Rose commented: “After graduating from the University of Bedfordshire, I felt well equipped and confident to be able to enter the world of employment. I’m so proud of the degree I achieved and the crucial foundations it set for me to succeed in future life as a professional in the sports industry.”

He added: “My advice to those about to take an undergraduate degree is to explore as many real-life opportunities as possible to become immersed in all aspects of your chosen career sector, whether through paid placements, volunteering or with the University’s exciting education partners.”

Student ambassadors will be able to answer any questions

For those who are undecided about their field of study, the University will host a ‘Higher Education Choices Evening’ on Wednesday 4th December, with another open day set for 26th April 2025.

Registration for the November event is open at www.beds.ac.uk/open-days.