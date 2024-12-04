Bedfordshire to host 'Together at Christmas' Community Carol Service supported by The Royal Foundation

Luton will join communities across the UK in hosting a ‘Together at Christmas’ Community Carol Service this December.

The event, supported by The Royal Foundation, is part of a national initiative inspired by The Princess of Wales’ ‘Together at Christmas’ service at Westminster Abbey, celebrating love, empathy and community spirit this festive season.

The service is one of 15 regional events held across the UK, which will be televised on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve. The services will span the breadth of the UK, from Truro to Aberdeen and Omagh to Powys.

This celebration will take place at St Mary’s Church, Luton on December 6 at 1:30pm. The service brings together almost 400 attendees, including local primary schools and health and emergency services, to honour individuals and organisations who have shown love, kindness, and empathy in their communities.

The event will feature readings from multi-faith contributors, a combined hymn by three primary schools in Luton, and a reading from Winnie the Pooh about the importance of relying on others.

The service will combine traditional and modern elements, offering a meaningful and inclusive celebration for people of all faiths and none.

The Westminster Abbey service will honour individuals and organisations across the UK that have demonstrated love, kindness and empathy. These regional events reflect the same theme, showing the spirit of togetherness and hope that resonates throughout the holiday season.

Amanda Berry, CEO, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said: "I am delighted that The Royal Foundation is supporting 15 fantastic community carol services, bringing the spirit of 'Together at Christmas' to every corner of the UK this festive season. These events create special moments that unite communities and recognise those who have shown exceptional compassion. Their selfless dedication to others has not gone unnoticed, and we are proud to honour them in this way.

The Community Carol Services are proudly supported by The Co-operative Group – which is providing hot and cold drinks and festive treats - and Hobbycraft, which is kindly gifting craft sets to all children attending the Services, as well as Christmas decorations.