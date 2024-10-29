Bedfordshire is the UK's cyber crime capital – with 2,900 hacking and malware victims a year

Bedfordshire is the UK’s cyber crime capital, with 2,900 residents falling victim to hacking and malware attacks in a year.

The rate in Bedfordshire was nearly four times higher than neighbouring Hertfordshire, which saw 1,300 incidents among its 1.2 million population, reveals analysis of National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) data by IT experts Computer Care.

Lincolnshire was the police area least affected by cyber crime, with only 438 reports among the one million population – equal to 4.4 incidents per 10,000 people.

Nationally, 52,462 people reported becoming a victim of cyber crime to police, with losses estimated at £4.2 million. 34,000 were victims of hacking via social media and email, while 4,1000 were attacked by a computer virus, malware or spyware, and 3,600 lost money through extortion online.

Hackers often gain access to victims' accounts by using phishing scams

Cyber crime reports are up nearly 50% on last year, with 4,700 incidents in September 2024 compared with 3,200 the year before.

Victims of all ages were affected, with 87 people aged under ten and 1,200 aged from ten to 19. The elderly suffered more, with 956 reports among those aged over 80, and three victims in their 100s.

Simon Pardo, Director of IT experts Computer Care, said: “UK residents and businesses are losing millions of pounds to cyber crime every year, and the problem is getting worse.

“Reports of computer hacking and malware attacks are almost 50% higher than they were last year, and victims of all ages are counting the cost.

Thousands of UK residents fall victim to hacking and malware attacks every year

“Take the time to check that your computers and personal devices are protected by anti-virus software, and be cautious of clicking links that look suspicious in emails or on social media.

“If you get a phone call, even if it’s from a number you trust, make sure you call them back on a known number. Never trust anyone who asks you about money or tries to get you to send cash anywhere.”

Three tips to avoid becoming the next victim

Use strong unique passwords: Consider using password management tools such as LastPass to create strong passwords and manage them so you don't have to.

Always make sure your devices have the latest software updates: Install security patches, and don't ignore those messages asking you to do an update.

Beware of phishing scams: Be cautious of unexpected emails, texts and social media messages that ask for personal information. Avoid clicking on suspicious links and never download attachments. Always call the sender of the message before doing anything, and get their contact details off the web rather than from contact details in the message.