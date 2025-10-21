Bedfordshire housebuilder offers property seekers exclusive access to homes under construction

Local house hunters are invited to attend Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Behind the Scenes event at its developments in Wixams, offering an exclusive look at how the housebuilder delivers its five-star quality across every home.

Taking place on Saturday, October 25, the events will offer keen property seekers the chance to explore Barratt Homes’ Willow Grove development and David Wilson Homes’ Willow Grove development.

Prospective buyers will see first-hand how the leading developer creates energy efficient homes with top of the range specifications that keep the heat up and the energy bills down. With a variety of home styles available to explore, it’s the perfect opportunity to envision life in a new home.

Buyers will also have the chance to learn more about the offers and schemes available to them, like the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and NHS, can save up to £25,000.

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “It’s not every day you get to walk through a home before it is finished. We’re thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to property seekers.

“Our team of experts will be on hand to answer questions and help you gain a deeper understanding of what goes into creating a Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes property. We encourage anyone interested in joining the development to sign up to our Behind the Scenes event.”

For more information or to book onto one of the Behind the Scenes events, please visit the developments’ websites. Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8482.