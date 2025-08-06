Bedfordshire Golf Club to tee off in support of Sue Ryder
Hosted by Club Captain David Donnelly with main sponsors Gallagher Developments, the event promises an exhilarating day on the fairways for keen golfers, complete with exciting competitions and prizes.
Registration – with bacon baps and coffee – begins at 11am, with teams teeing off at 12.30pm, following the Shotgun format.
Evening celebrations kick off at 7pm, including a two-course meal, followed by a raffle, prize giving and charity auction.
David, who stepped into his captaincy in January 2025, shared his excitement: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this Charity Golf Day and hope golfers from across Bedfordshire join us for a memorable day supporting a truly meaningful cause.
“Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice has touched the lives of so many families in our community. Supporting a local charity was deeply important to me - this is my way of giving back.”
Last month, David held a Captain’s Day event which raised over £1,600 for the Moggerhanger-based hospice.
Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to David for hosting this brilliant charity golf day to help raise vital funds for our hospice. Every penny raised will help us continue providing compassionate care to families during the most difficult times of their lives.”
Entry Cost: £300 per team, £75 for individuals, or £65 for BGC members.
To enter a team, sponsor a hole, or donate a raffle prize or auction lot, contact Ashley Smyth on 01234 822555 or via: [email protected]
For more information about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit sueryder.org/end-of-life-care/our-hospices-and-care-centres/find-a-local-care-service/sue-ryder-st-johns-hospice/