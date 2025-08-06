Bedfordshire Golf Club to tee off in support of Sue Ryder

Bedfordshire Golf Club will be holding a Captain’s Charity Golf Day on Friday 5 September, in support of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Club Captain David Donnelly with main sponsors Gallagher Developments, the event promises an exhilarating day on the fairways for keen golfers, complete with exciting competitions and prizes.

Registration – with bacon baps and coffee – begins at 11am, with teams teeing off at 12.30pm, following the Shotgun format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evening celebrations kick off at 7pm, including a two-course meal, followed by a raffle, prize giving and charity auction.

Club Captain David Donnelly (right) is hosting the Charity Golf Day on 5 September.

David, who stepped into his captaincy in January 2025, shared his excitement: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this Charity Golf Day and hope golfers from across Bedfordshire join us for a memorable day supporting a truly meaningful cause.

“Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice has touched the lives of so many families in our community. Supporting a local charity was deeply important to me - this is my way of giving back.”

Last month, David held a Captain’s Day event which raised over £1,600 for the Moggerhanger-based hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to David for hosting this brilliant charity golf day to help raise vital funds for our hospice. Every penny raised will help us continue providing compassionate care to families during the most difficult times of their lives.”

Entry Cost: £300 per team, £75 for individuals, or £65 for BGC members.

To enter a team, sponsor a hole, or donate a raffle prize or auction lot, contact Ashley Smyth on 01234 822555 or via: [email protected]

For more information about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit sueryder.org/end-of-life-care/our-hospices-and-care-centres/find-a-local-care-service/sue-ryder-st-johns-hospice/