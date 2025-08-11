Bedfordshire entrepreneur Kayleigh Greenacre set to premier Actually, I Can!, her inspirational documentary in Leicester Square

A new business and mindset documentary is set to premiere in London’s Leicester Square this October, with Bedfordshire-based Business Strategist Kayleigh Greenacre lifting the lid on her powerful story of transformation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new emotional and uplifting documentary, which will be publicly released mid-October is centered around the raw and powerful story of leading Business expert Kayleigh Greenacre; a single mother and former Assistant Headteacher who rebuilt her life from rock bottom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a sought-after Strategist and Coach with a following of 17,000 business owners online, Kayleigh is host of the popular forever-growing, business podcast Actually I Can, a speaker and leader known for her raw authenticity and powerful frameworks. This inspiring documentary is set to speak to the heart of every woman who’s ever doubted her worth, dimmed her light, or felt the pressure to be someone she’s not.

Actually, I Can!, will have its opening red carpet and screening followed by a Q and A with Kayleigh when it premiers at the iconic Leicester Square in London on Thursday 2nd October at Vue Cinema, with 130 of the most influential guests from the world of business set to attend. The event will also include a Q+A with Sunday Times bestselling author Lisa Johnson with introductions by Business Strategist and Public Speaker. Samantha Hearne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so excited for the premiere of Actually I Can! A documentary that has been years in the making-I hope it can be a voice for women everywhere and a call to rise - aimings to show my audiences what happens when a woman stops doing what is expected and startsbelieving in herself‘It’s a story for all women. Of the masks we wear, dreams we silence and the incredible things that happen when we finally choose ourselves,” adds Kayleigh Greenace, founder of the documentary.

Actually I Can! will be shown to a Leicester Square audience in October.

Actually, I Can!, will have its opening red carpet and screening followed by a Q and A with Kayleigh when it premiers at the iconic Leicester Sqaure in London on Thursday 2nd October at Vue Cinema.

For more information visit: https://www.actuallyican.co.uk/