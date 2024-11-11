The Innocents

A powerful play in the gothic tradition, The Innocents is an adaptation of the novella, The Turn of the Screw, by Henry James.

In the late 19th century, a young governess for two orphaned youngsters becomes convinced that their lonely manor house is haunted and that the children are possessed by the spirits of a former caretaker and governess.

Along with the housekeeper, she works to discover the truth behind her fears.

The Innocents is on at The Place Theatre from Tuesday, November 19 to Saturday, November 23.