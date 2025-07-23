Bedford’s Got Talent is back

Bedfords Got Talent

Join us for an evening of music, dance poetry and much more.

Saturday 2nd of August see's Bedford's Got Talent return - this time to The Place Theatre.

Join us for an unforgettable night of creativity and performance,as we shine a spotlight on Bedford’s most exciting and undiscovered local talent. Expect a vibrant mix of spoken word, poetry, music, comedy, singing, and more – all in the intimate and inspiring setting of The Place Theatre, where many well-known names have taken to the stage.

Whether you came to the first show or this will be your first time, you won’t want to miss it.Bedford still has plenty of talent left to discover – and we’re bringing it to the stage.

Want to Perform?

Whether you’re an experienced performer or taking your first steps onto the mic, we’d love to have you join us. To apply for a performance slot, email:

Note: All performers are required to purchase a standard ticket. This event isn’t judged like a traditional talent show – it’s all about celebrating creativity, not competition.