Bedford Winter Bazaar set to bring the community together once again

The winter season is fast approaching, and Bedford is gearing up for an event that promises to bring families and communities together for a day of fun, food, and festivities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bedford Winter Bazaar, hosted by Faith United and Hawaa Community, will take place on Saturday, 7th December 2024, from 12pm to 8pm at the Addison Centre.

With free entry and a range of activities for all ages, this promises to be an unforgettable day for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the success of their summer event held on 26th August, which attracted a remarkable 3,500 visitors, the organisers are preparing for an even larger turnout. The August event brought together families from all over Bedford and beyond, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity and enjoyment. The Winter Bazaar seeks to replicate and expand on this success by uniting the community once again in a celebration of togetherness.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

This inclusive event will feature a host of activities and attractions, including: • Street food from around the world • A bustling bazaar offering unique and handmade items • RC car racing for the thrill-seekers • Exciting giveaways • A special Meet & Greet with favourite cartoon characters at 1pm* 400 Envelopes for a chance to win 1 golden ticket will be announced and at 5pm and 50 prize winners

The organisers are dedicated to ensuring there is something for everyone, making this event the perfect way for families to enjoy the festive season while connecting with the wider community.

Faith United, known for its initiatives aimed at uniting and empowering the local communities, sees this event as an opportunity to strengthen ties and bring people together in celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Our summer event showed us just how much families value spaces where they can come together and feel part of something bigger. The Winter Bazaar is our way of continuing that mission, and we’re excited to see Bedford’s community come alive once again.”

Mark your calendars for 7th December and head to the Addison Centre for a day full of fun, connection, and winter magic. This is an event not to be missed!