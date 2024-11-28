Bedford to hold an 80th anniversary Glenn Miller weekend
Glenn Miller took his fateful flight from the Twinwood airfield on15th December 1944. The Major Glenn Miller Army Air Forces Orchestra broadcast from seven Bedford locations including the Corn Exchange. We're commemorating the man, his music and his connections with Bedford in a full weekend of events hosted by May Blossom and Bedford Borough Council.Find out about Glenn Miller’s importance to the Allied war effort and his connections to Bedford, and celebrate his music.
During the weekend you can:
- - Try a free Lindy Hop taster session with local swing dance group Swingsters.- Learn the Social Foxtrot and join 1940s party dances with All Ruzzit Buzzit.
- - Join the free tea dance 2pm – 4pm each day (spectators welcome) with May Blossom, Vintage Songbird.
- - Get in the spirit of the 1940s with reenactors, vehicles and traders- Book a WWII in Bedford walking tour with the Bedford Association of Tour Guides and find out about Bedford's connections with Bletchley Park.
- - Learn about the BBC in Bedford, and of course how the town came to host one of the world's most famous band leaders.
- - Take Afternoon Tea with One Fat Hen and browse the Christmas traders in Harpur Square.- Join the ticketed evening Memorial Dance-Visit the Twinwood Museum and join a memorial service timed for the moment Glenn Miller's plan left the runway.All hosted by our 1940s compere, Viv the Spiv.
Tickets : https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/glenn-miller-memorial-dance-tickets-1070902661689