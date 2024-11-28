Bedford to hold an 80th anniversary Glenn Miller weekend

Join us for this 80th anniversary memorial weekend 15th - 16th December. In the Harpur centre & square. Bedford

Glenn Miller took his fateful flight from the Twinwood airfield on15th December 1944. The Major Glenn Miller Army Air Forces Orchestra broadcast from seven Bedford locations including the Corn Exchange. We're commemorating the man, his music and his connections with Bedford in a full weekend of events hosted by May Blossom and Bedford Borough Council.Find out about Glenn Miller’s importance to the Allied war effort and his connections to Bedford, and celebrate his music.