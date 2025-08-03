Bedford to celebrate India's 78th year of independence with vibrant festivities

Bedford is preparing to host one of the biggest annual events for the local Indian Community as the 78th Indian Independence Day begins on Friday, August 15.

Colourful festivities, dancing and music are expected in Bedford Town Centre this month as scores of local Indian Community members will join millions across the world for this years celebration of independence.

The occasion commemorates the 1947 'India Independent Act', which marked the end of British rule in the country and partitioned British India into two dominions: India and Pakistan.

According to event organisers, Bandhan Bedford Group, the day will begin promptly at 7.30am and take place outside of the Harpur Suite. A series of short speeches will then commence, which will conclude with a rendition of the national anthem and raising of the flag.

A statement on the official website recommends the dress code as "traditional, but this is optional."

"All are welcome, so please spread the word amongst your family and friends", it continues.

In previous years those in attendance have included, former Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada, Chairperson of Bandhan Bedford Dr Vinita Manjure, SEVA Trust Chairman Cllr Charan Sekhon, Dr Balbir Singh Gabri along with Bandhan Team members.

The number of outdoor attendees has been known to reach more than 300 people, so early arrival is advised.