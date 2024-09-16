Bedford Sings Festival returns to different venues across town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Sings is a celebration of singing in choirs and there is something for everyone. Come and join in.

Do you sing in the shower? Do you think singing is only for the rugby ground or church? Think again. Bedford Sings returns to celebrate those who sing in choirs and will run from October 24 to November 2.

Project director Duncan Fraser said: “We are delighted that Bedford Sings will celebrate some of the best choral singing in Bedford with a range of exciting events from barbershop and collegiate to rock, Disney and jazz. Over 500 singers will celebrate singing in all its forms. Come and join the fun.”

The festival’s theme is music about youth and childhood.

Phoenix Chorus

There is something for everyone:

Greg Link (Apollo 5) is going to lead local choirs from Bedford as they work together, perform and learn new songs. Choirs invited include: Alive and Singing, Cantamus, Carers’ Choir, Come and Sing, First Tuesdays, Opus 18, Promethidion, Rock Choir, Sharnbrook Community Choir, Unisong. You don’t need to be in a choir to join us. £15 to sing for the day. £5 concert/sharing

Pink Singers

Conducted by Joss Sanders. Music by Tallis, Haydn, Handel, Duruflé, Harris, Rutter, Whitacre, MacMillan. Free admission, retiring collection

Cantamus Chamber Choir Conductor Henry Vann, music by Vaughan-Williams, Lili Boulanger, Maurice Duruflé. Tickets £10

Bedford Music Club promote the world class choir of Clare College, Cambridge

Graham Ross conductor, Daniel Blaze and Evie Perfect organ/piano

John Tavener, Benjamin Britten, Graham Ross, Herbert Howells, Lennox Berkeley, Emma Brown, Lucy Walker, John Tavener, Aaron Copland, James MacMillan, Andrea Klouse, John Rutter. Tickets £20

M4M (Music for Memory) is Tibbs Dementia Foundation's community music therapy service for people living with dementia/memory loss and their families/friends. Come and sing along with Tibbs and the Pink Singers. Free admission, retiring collection

This will be a wild and wonderful celebration of some of the best choirs around: London’s fabulous Pink Singers, outstanding young Enchord, prize-winning Phoenix Barbershop, hugely successful Collaboration Choir, and local favourites Opus 18. Tickets Adult, £15 (Full time student under 25, £5, 18 years and younger, free)

Everyone is welcome to come to sing their favourite hymns. Conductor Ian Smith, Organ Adrian Quarry, Revd Simon Tibbs. Free admission, retiring collection

Bedford Sings is made possible by the generous support of The Wixamtree Trust.