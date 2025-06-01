Bedford Radio launches new Youth Radio Project empowering young voices

Bedford Radio is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new, six-week Youth Radio Project designed to inspire, train, and empower the next generation of broadcasters in Bedford.

Aimed at 16 to 21-year-olds, this exciting initiative will give young people hands-on experience in radio presenting, producing, and community journalism, culminating in the launch of a brand-new youth-led show on Bedford Radio.

Supported by the ASDA Foundation Young Future Fund, the Youth Radio Project will run for six weeks during the final half-term of the year, with sessions taking place one evening a week. Participants will be recruited from across Bedford and trained by radio professionals to develop their broadcasting skills, explore the role of community media, and create engaging, relevant content that reflects the voices and concerns of local young people.

Martin Steers, Station Manager, said; “We’re excited to be launching this project and launching a dedicated youth radio show, young people need more opportunities to learn new skills, share their stories, and share their thoughts and issues on a platform that reaches our whole community.”

Bedford Radio Studio

In addition to technical training, the programme will support personal development, boosting confidence and communication skills. The show will offer a dedicated space for young presenters to discuss issues that matter to them, helping to foster civic engagement and a deeper connection with the local area.

While the project begins as a six-week initiative, the long-term vision is to sustain the youth show and continue offering similar opportunities to future cohorts. Bedford Radio hopes to create an ongoing space for youth-led media, encouraging creativity, collaboration, and community impact.

Applications are now open for young people aged 16–21 who live in or around Bedford and are passionate about media, storytelling, or making a difference in their community.

For more information or to apply, visit: www.bedford.radio/youthradio