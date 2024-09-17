Bedford MS Therapy Centre hosts pop-up art exhibition and sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A weekend of art - Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October 10am-5pm
Free entry
For the whole weekend, the Bedford MS Therapy Centre on Barkers Lane in Bedford will be filled with works of art by local artists
We have works submitted by over 100 artists using a wide range of media. There will be something to suit all tastes.
In 2023, we raised over £9,000 and still have some donated works that are continuing to be snapped up.
-
Our cafe will be serving drinks, home made cakes and sandwiches
-
Free children’s art activities.
-
Free Car Parking
Amazing raffle prizes:
Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we offer a raffle with fantastic prizes.
-
Hampers of alcohol, toiletries and craft materials
-
A signed Bedford Blues rugby ball
-
A photographic portrait shoot (worth £250)
-
Original artwork
-
Jenny Barnes - Small acrylic fish artworks
-
Catherine Golds - Hand-crafted silver jewellery
-
Rebecca Sagoo - Nature inspired ceramics
-
Jennifer Cuddeford - stained glass
-
Linda Richardson - Handmade keepsake cards & other crafts
-
Desiree Bashi - Illustrated books
-
350 hung works
-
450 mounted pieces
-
1,300 cards
-
Work by 5 local primary schools
-
Work by Men in Sheds
Restaurant vouchers
Arts and crafts stalls
We are pleased to be joined by:
Sculptures are placed around the exhibition
We will exhibit:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.