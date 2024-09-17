Bedford MS Therapy Centre hosts pop-up art exhibition and sale

By Swarupa Vaingankar
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 13:35 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 13:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We now have over 100 artists signed up to display and sell their work at our Pop-Up Art Exhibition & Sale Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October 2024 Over 800 works of art and 1,300 cards. Artists will be demonstrating their work throughout the weekend.

A weekend of art - Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October 10am-5pm

Free entry

For the whole weekend, the Bedford MS Therapy Centre on Barkers Lane in Bedford will be filled with works of art by local artists

Original works for sale by local and national artistsOriginal works for sale by local and national artists
Original works for sale by local and national artists

We have works submitted by over 100 artists using a wide range of media. There will be something to suit all tastes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2023, we raised over £9,000 and still have some donated works that are continuing to be snapped up.

  • Our cafe will be serving drinks, home made cakes and sandwiches

  • Free children’s art activities.

  • Free Car Parking

Amazing raffle prizes:

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we offer a raffle with fantastic prizes.

  • Hampers of alcohol, toiletries and craft materials

  • A signed Bedford Blues rugby ball

  • A photographic portrait shoot (worth £250)

  • Original artwork

    • Restaurant vouchers

    Arts and crafts stalls

    We are pleased to be joined by:

  • Jenny Barnes - Small acrylic fish artworks

  • Catherine Golds - Hand-crafted silver jewellery

  • Rebecca Sagoo - Nature inspired ceramics

  • Jennifer Cuddeford - stained glass

  • Linda Richardson - Handmade keepsake cards & other crafts

  • Desiree Bashi - Illustrated books

    • Sculptures are placed around the exhibition

    We will exhibit:

    • 350 hung works

    • 450 mounted pieces

    • 1,300 cards

    • Work by 5 local primary schools

    • Work by Men in Sheds

Related topics:ArtistsBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice