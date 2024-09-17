Bedford MS Therapy Centre hosts pop-up art exhibition and sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We now have over 100 artists signed up to display and sell their work at our Pop-Up Art Exhibition & Sale Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October 2024 Over 800 works of art and 1,300 cards. Artists will be demonstrating their work throughout the weekend.

A weekend of art - Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October 10am-5pm

Free entry

For the whole weekend, the Bedford MS Therapy Centre on Barkers Lane in Bedford will be filled with works of art by local artists

Original works for sale by local and national artists

We have works submitted by over 100 artists using a wide range of media. There will be something to suit all tastes.

In 2023, we raised over £9,000 and still have some donated works that are continuing to be snapped up.

Our cafe will be serving drinks, home made cakes and sandwiches

Free children’s art activities.

Free Car Parking

Amazing raffle prizes:

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we offer a raffle with fantastic prizes.

Hampers of alcohol, toiletries and craft materials

A signed Bedford Blues rugby ball

A photographic portrait shoot (worth £250)

Original artwork

Restaurant vouchers Arts and crafts stalls We are pleased to be joined by: Jenny Barnes - Small acrylic fish artworks

Catherine Golds - Hand-crafted silver jewellery

Rebecca Sagoo - Nature inspired ceramics

Jennifer Cuddeford - stained glass

Linda Richardson - Handmade keepsake cards & other crafts

Desiree Bashi - Illustrated books

Sculptures are placed around the exhibition We will exhibit: 350 hung works



450 mounted pieces



1,300 cards



Work by 5 local primary schools



Work by Men in Sheds