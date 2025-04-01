Bedford hosts cultural roots weekender later this month
The weekend of celebrations kicks off on Friday, April 25 as C.R.I.S.S, LOWD and The Higgins Bedford present a celebration of the Caribbean community in Bedford.
There’ll be exhibits, interviews, discussions, live music, poetry, drama, comedy, fashion and keynote speaker Lydia Saul.
Day two celebrates the Reggae Sound System story. A whole day jam-packed with debates, interviews, Q&A, live music, Sound System displays and demos, plus a pre-amp display.
Featuring the following:
Lloyd Coxsone (Coxsone Outernational)
Quakercity Sound
King Earthquake
Luv Injection Ft Winston Mexican
Saxon Sound Ft Mini Muscle
Iration Steppas
Cultural Roots Sound and Light
Mark Mostec (pre-amp Builder)
Kutty “QSS” Qualitex Sound Builder
Robert Fearon aka RIBS (Unity / Fatman)