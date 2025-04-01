Bedford hosts cultural roots weekender later this month

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 08:16 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 12:42 BST
A weekend celebrating the Caribbean community in Bedford and the Reggae Sound System story is on the cards later this month.

The weekend of celebrations kicks off on Friday, April 25 as C.R.I.S.S, LOWD and The Higgins Bedford present a celebration of the Caribbean community in Bedford.

There’ll be exhibits, interviews, discussions, live music, poetry, drama, comedy, fashion and keynote speaker Lydia Saul.

Visit here for more details

Day two celebrates the Reggae Sound System story. A whole day jam-packed with debates, interviews, Q&A, live music, Sound System displays and demos, plus a pre-amp display.

Featuring the following:

Lloyd Coxsone (Coxsone Outernational)

Quakercity Sound

King Earthquake

Luv Injection Ft Winston Mexican

Saxon Sound Ft Mini Muscle

Iration Steppas

Cultural Roots Sound and Light

Mark Mostec (pre-amp Builder)

Kutty “QSS” Qualitex Sound Builder

Robert Fearon aka RIBS (Unity / Fatman)

Visit here for the full itinerary

