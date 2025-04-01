Bedford hosts cultural roots weekender

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 08:16 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 08:24 BST
Join us for a weekend celebrating the Caribbean community in Bedford and the Reggae Sound System story

Join us for a weekend of celebrations kicking off on Friday, April 25 with a celebration of the Caribbean community in Bedford.

C.R.I.S.S, LOWD and The Higgins Bedford present a celebration of the Caribbean community in Bedford.

Join us for a day of celebration including exhibits, interviews, discussions, live music, poetry, drama, comedy, fashion and keynote speaker Lydia Saul. Plus much much more!

Reggae Sound System

https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/cultural-roots-weekender-a-celebration-of-the-caribbean-community-in-bedford-past-and-future/

Day 2 we celebrate the Reggae Sound System story. A whole day jam-packed with debates, interviews, Q&A, live music, Sound System displays and demos, plus a pre-amp display.

Featuring the following:

Lloyd Coxsone (Coxsone Outernational)

Reggae Sound System

Quakercity Sound

King Earthquake

Luv Injection Ft Winston Mexican

Saxon Sound Ft Mini Muscle

Reggae Sound System

Iration Steppas

Cultural Roots Sound and Light

Mark Mostec (pre-amp Builder)

Kutty “QSS” Qualitex Sound Builder

Robert Fearon aka RIBS (Unity / Fatman)

For the full itinerary visit - https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/cultural-roots-weekender-a-reggae-sound-system-story/

