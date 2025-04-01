Bedford hosts cultural roots weekender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for a weekend celebrating the Caribbean community in Bedford and the Reggae Sound System story

Join us for a weekend of celebrations kicking off on Friday, April 25 with a celebration of the Caribbean community in Bedford.

C.R.I.S.S, LOWD and The Higgins Bedford present a celebration of the Caribbean community in Bedford.

Join us for a day of celebration including exhibits, interviews, discussions, live music, poetry, drama, comedy, fashion and keynote speaker Lydia Saul. Plus much much more!

https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/cultural-roots-weekender-a-celebration-of-the-caribbean-community-in-bedford-past-and-future/

Day 2 we celebrate the Reggae Sound System story. A whole day jam-packed with debates, interviews, Q&A, live music, Sound System displays and demos, plus a pre-amp display.

Featuring the following:

Lloyd Coxsone (Coxsone Outernational)

Quakercity Sound

King Earthquake

Luv Injection Ft Winston Mexican

Saxon Sound Ft Mini Muscle

Iration Steppas

Cultural Roots Sound and Light

Mark Mostec (pre-amp Builder)

Kutty “QSS” Qualitex Sound Builder

Robert Fearon aka RIBS (Unity / Fatman)

For the full itinerary visit - https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/cultural-roots-weekender-a-reggae-sound-system-story/