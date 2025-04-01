Bedford hosts cultural roots weekender
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Join us for a weekend of celebrations kicking off on Friday, April 25 with a celebration of the Caribbean community in Bedford.
C.R.I.S.S, LOWD and The Higgins Bedford present a celebration of the Caribbean community in Bedford.
Join us for a day of celebration including exhibits, interviews, discussions, live music, poetry, drama, comedy, fashion and keynote speaker Lydia Saul. Plus much much more!
https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/cultural-roots-weekender-a-celebration-of-the-caribbean-community-in-bedford-past-and-future/
Day 2 we celebrate the Reggae Sound System story. A whole day jam-packed with debates, interviews, Q&A, live music, Sound System displays and demos, plus a pre-amp display.
Featuring the following:
Lloyd Coxsone (Coxsone Outernational)
Quakercity Sound
King Earthquake
Luv Injection Ft Winston Mexican
Saxon Sound Ft Mini Muscle
Iration Steppas
Cultural Roots Sound and Light
Mark Mostec (pre-amp Builder)
Kutty “QSS” Qualitex Sound Builder
Robert Fearon aka RIBS (Unity / Fatman)
For the full itinerary visit - https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/cultural-roots-weekender-a-reggae-sound-system-story/