Bedford drama company presents Shakespeare in Love

By Sam Burridge
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 15:40 BST
Bedford Drama Company presents Shakespeare in Love, adapted to the stage by Lee Hall. 7.30pm 20-24 May at The Place Theatre. Matinée on Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm performance.

Based on the Academy Award-winning movie by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, this enchanting, hilarious, romantic stage play reimagines William Shakespeare's creative process – and explores his inspiration – as he writes Romeo and Juliet.

Love, duels, mistaken identities, a doomed romance, and… a bit with a dog? Sounds like Shakespeare! Join us for Shakespeare in Love, where the drama is high and the love is forbidden!

Get your tickets before it's too late!

Tickets: https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/shakespeare-in-love/

