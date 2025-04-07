Bedford drama company presents Shakespeare in Love
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bedford Drama Company presents Shakespeare in Love, adapted to the stage by Lee Hall. 7.30pm 20-24 May at The Place Theatre. Matinée on Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm performance.
Based on the Academy Award-winning movie by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, this enchanting, hilarious, romantic stage play reimagines William Shakespeare's creative process – and explores his inspiration – as he writes Romeo and Juliet.
Love, duels, mistaken identities, a doomed romance, and… a bit with a dog? Sounds like Shakespeare! Join us for Shakespeare in Love, where the drama is high and the love is forbidden!
Get your tickets before it's too late!