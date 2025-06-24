Bedford Drama Company presents: Seizing the Skies, a play to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the R101 disaster

Bedford Drama Company is excited to announce that tickets are now available for the opening production of the 2025-2026 season, Seizing the Skies.

At dusk on October 4th 1930 His Majesty's Airship R101 slipped from its mooring at Cardington with 54 men on board, flew a circuit of Bedford and headed south en route to India. A few hours later it crashed near Beauvais. 48 men died and for those who'd built her and for the families at home it was the end of the world as they knew it. 95 years later there are still many unanswered questions.