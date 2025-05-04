Bedford Drama Company presents Seizing the Skies
Seizing the Skies is a brand-new play written by Oscar Aleman and Richard Moon to commemorate the R101 airship disaster.
This October marks the 95th Anniversary of R101's ill-conceived flight from Cardington to Karachi.
At dusk on October 4, 1930 His Majesty's Airship R101 slipped from its mooring at Cardington with 54 men on board, flew a circuit of Bedford and headed south en route to India.
A few hours later it crashed near Beauvais. 48 men died and for those who'd built her and for the families at home it was the end of the world as they knew it. 95 years later there are still many unanswered questions.