Bedford Drama Company present 'One for the Road'
Bedford Drama Company will be staging Willy Russell's classic comedy 'One for the Road' at the Place Theatre, Bedford from 20th - 24th February 2024.
This wickedly observant comedy by the author of 'Educating Rita' finds Denis on the eve on his 40th birthday, making a last-ditch attempt to break away from the confines of his middle-class housing-estate existence.
Reaching breaking point at his birthday party, he packs a rucksack to make his escape...Will Dennis make it to the motorway slip road? Will he escape the Tupperware parties and find his way back to a time before microwaves, dishwashers and dimmer switches? Or, is it easier just to sit in front of the telly?