Bedford Disabled Horse Riding Association's Summer Fete in Willington

We are honoured to have H.M. Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire to open our annual fete on Saturday 13th July 2.00pm. The fete is our major fundraising event held in the grounds of our riding centre in Willington and we hope plenty of people will come along to support us. One big attraction are the pony rides for any children as well lots of stalls, games and delicious cream teas.

Bedford Disabled Horse Riding Association (BDHRA) is a non profit making registered charity which delivers riding as therapy to disabled children and adults in Bedfordshire.

We currently provide over 100 children and adults with an opportunity to ride. It is recognised by the medical profession that riding has significant therapeutic benefits for the rider improving core stability, reducing spasms and helping balance and co-ordination.

Our centre in Balls Lane, Willington has a heated indoor riding school, covered mounting pit, outdoor school and riding tracks, 9 horses and around 40 volunteers who are dedicated to provide therapy and confidence to each individual.

Ruby loving riding at BDHRA

Can you imagine what it must be like to be lifted from a wheelchair looking down at smiling faces of the people around you? (as Ruby is in this photo).

Our wonderful volunteers organise the Fete and the Grand Raffle which will be drawn at the Fete on Saturday 13th July at 4.15pm. Tickets will be available to buy on the day.