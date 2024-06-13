Bedford Disabled Horse Riding Association's Summer Fete in Willington
Bedford Disabled Horse Riding Association (BDHRA) is a non profit making registered charity which delivers riding as therapy to disabled children and adults in Bedfordshire.
We currently provide over 100 children and adults with an opportunity to ride. It is recognised by the medical profession that riding has significant therapeutic benefits for the rider improving core stability, reducing spasms and helping balance and co-ordination.
Our centre in Balls Lane, Willington has a heated indoor riding school, covered mounting pit, outdoor school and riding tracks, 9 horses and around 40 volunteers who are dedicated to provide therapy and confidence to each individual.
Can you imagine what it must be like to be lifted from a wheelchair looking down at smiling faces of the people around you? (as Ruby is in this photo).
Our wonderful volunteers organise the Fete and the Grand Raffle which will be drawn at the Fete on Saturday 13th July at 4.15pm. Tickets will be available to buy on the day.
All we need now is people to come along to support us and hopefully the sun will come out too!