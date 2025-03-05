Bedford Corn Exchange: Meditation Talk – Letting go of stress

By Angela Longley
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 16:40 BST

Letting go of stress with Kadam Bridget Heyes NKT-IKBU National Spiritual Director of the UK. On 19th March at 7.30pm followed by tea/coffee and biscuits

In this practical and inspiring talk, discover how working with the mind to clear away distractions and develop positive attitudes can provide a lasting solution to stress.

Kadam Bridget Heyes has been practicing Buddhist meditation for over 30 years and is a senior disciple of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. She is the Resident Teacher at Nagarjuna KMC and the NKT-IKBU National Spiritual Director of the UK.

Venue: Harpur Suite Bedford Corn Exchange, 3 Harpur St, Bedford MK40 1LE

19th March 7.30pm at the Harpur Suite - Bedford Corn Exchange

Booking: https://www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk/events/letting-go-of-stress/

Hosted by Nagarjuna Kadampa Meditation Centre www.meditateinnorthants.com

This talk will be followed up by meditation classes at Great Denham Community Hall, 86 Saxon Way, Bedford MK40 4GP from Wednesday 26th March 7pm to 8.15pm

