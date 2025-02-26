Bedford competition prize winners to be announced

By Paul Moss
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 09:31 BST
2024 Winners to be announced on 4th April at the Mercure Hotel.2024 Winners to be announced on 4th April at the Mercure Hotel.
The winners of an international writing competition are set to be announced in Bedford.

The Bedford Competition is an international creative writing competition for short stories and poetry. It is a nonprofit organisation based in Bedford. The competition is run annually from May to October and we are now finalising the 2024 results from the 2000 entries from around the world.

Each year, the competition donates to local charities. Additionally, this year, there is a pilot scheme which will sponsor locally based winners to attend either a residential writing course or take part in an online course.

The 2024 prize winners will be announced at the annual presentation awardsevent which will take place at the Mercure Hotel, Bedford, on the 4th of April, 6:30 onwards. All welcome.

Free admission and bar facilities are available.

For more information see www.bedfordwritingcompetition.co.uk

