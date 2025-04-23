Bedford Comic Con returns for a third epic year on 4th May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready, Bedford—Comic Con is back! Returning for its third incredible year, Bedford Comic Con promises another action-packed day of pop culture, cosplay, and family-friendly fun on Saturday, 4th May.

Hosted once again at the John Bunyan Sports Centre, the event will transform the venue into a buzzing hub of sci-fi, fantasy, and geek culture. With an array of stalls offering everything from handcrafted treasures to rare collectibles, it’s a can’t-miss day for fans of TV, film, and gaming.

This year’s attractions are bigger than ever. Don’t miss your chance to snap a selfie with Lightning McQueen, the iconic Trotters Van, and Bumblebee. Plus, meet crowd favourites like Bluey, Mario & Luigi, Stitch, and a gigantic Gizmo. Enjoy photo ops galore—from themed props and a green screen booth to mini Lightning Cars and a vibrant Pokémon display.

Gamers can dive into the retro gaming zone, featuring classic pixel-powered titles and vintage arcade hits—a nostalgic treat for kids and grown-ups alike.

Cosplay, community, and good vibes!

And yes, free face painting for everyone—grown-up geeks included!

Run by Bolt Events, Bedford Comic Con is known for its inclusive, welcoming vibe. Every ticket includes access to free activities, ensuring a fun-packed day for all attendees.

“If you need anything on the day, just reach out to our team—we’re here to make sure everyone has an amazing experience,” said the organisers at Bolt Events.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector, casual fan, or simply after a fantastic day out with the family, Bedford Comic Con is the place to be this May.