Bedford Choral Society Midsummer Concert

Come and celebrate the summer solstice with an evening of Bedford musical talent!

We will be performing two works written for us by Bedford composers: Songs of Innocence and Experience by Michael Rose, and Carved Anew, a newly commissioned piece by young composer Greg May. We're also singing a rousing anthem - Handel's The King Shall Rejoice. Bedford Corn Exchange - Saturday, June 21 - 7.30pm.

Michael Rose, a pillar of music making and education in Bedford over the last half century, wrote Songs of Innocence and Experience for us in 2004. And this year we commissioned a piece from Greg May, a young composer born in North Bedfordshire and rapidly making a national name for himself.

His Carved Anew takes inspiration from John Bunyan and other English poets. The whole concert has an English theme - Handel wrote The King Shall Rejoice for the coronation of English monarch George II. And Bedford Sinfonia will play John Ireland's A Downland Suite, composed in tribute to his love for the Sussex Downs.

Bedford Choral Society in performance

Tickets: £17 & £14 (£1 less for concessions). Students £5 and one accompanying adult £5. Available from: [email protected] or WeGotTickets or the Box Office, Bedford Tel: 01234 718044