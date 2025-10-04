Bedford Choral Society Autumn concert - 22 November 2025

Concert poster

We invite you to share our celebration of St Cecilia's Day, patron saint of music, by coming to hear us sing Cecilia-themed music written by two British living composers!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elis Pehkonen - Ode to St Cecilia

Cecilia McDowell - Da Vinci Requiem

Mendelssohn - Hebrides Overture

Bedford Choral Society in performance

Elis Pehkonen's Ode to Saint Cecilia was originally written for us to sing in 1991 at our choir's 125th anniversary concert. The music is light and full of vitality and the words are in English. Our companion piece, Da Vinci Requiem, composed by Cecilia McDowell, is an unusual requiem, incorporating extracts from Leonardo da Vinci's notebooks. It is described as "sparkling and shimmering".

The concert is at Bedford Corn Exchange, Saturday 22 November at 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets: £20 & £17 (£1 less for concessions). Students £5 and one accompanying adult £5. Includes a free programme. Available from: [email protected] or WeGotTickets or the Box Office, Bedford Tel: 01234 718044