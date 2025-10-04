Bedford Choral Society Autumn concert - 22 November 2025

We invite you to share our celebration of St Cecilia's Day, patron saint of music, by coming to hear us sing Cecilia-themed music written by two British living composers!

Elis Pehkonen - Ode to St Cecilia

Cecilia McDowell - Da Vinci Requiem

Mendelssohn - Hebrides Overture

Elis Pehkonen's Ode to Saint Cecilia was originally written for us to sing in 1991 at our choir's 125th anniversary concert. The music is light and full of vitality and the words are in English. Our companion piece, Da Vinci Requiem, composed by Cecilia McDowell, is an unusual requiem, incorporating extracts from Leonardo da Vinci's notebooks. It is described as "sparkling and shimmering".

The concert is at Bedford Corn Exchange, Saturday 22 November at 7.30pm

Tickets: £20 & £17 (£1 less for concessions). Students £5 and one accompanying adult £5. Includes a free programme. Available from: [email protected] or WeGotTickets or the Box Office, Bedford Tel: 01234 718044

https://bedfordchoralsociety.org.uk/

