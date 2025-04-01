Bedford Charity Chase: A race with a difference - every penny goes to charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bedford Charity Chase is set to bring runners and walkers together for a truly local event with a big heart.

Taking place on September 28, this 5-mile race/walk is designed for all abilities, from serious runners chasing a PB to those looking for a fun and supportive challenge.

What makes this event truly special? Every single penny of the entry fee goes directly to two incredible local charities—Creating Memories and The Road Victims Trust – ensuring your effort on race day makes a real difference.

The idea for the Bedford Charity Chase was born from a passion for running and fundraising, combined with a desire to change the traditional charity race model. Ken Parsons, local runner and fundraiser, wanted to create an event where charities don’t have to pay huge fees for race places and where the entire entry fee directly benefits those in need.

Ken Raising Funds For The Race by Completing The Oakley 20 with a 30lb pack on his back

"Big charity races do amazing work, but many people don’t realise how much charities have to pay just to be involved," explains Ken. "I wanted to flip the model and create a truly community-driven race – organised by local people, for local people, to support local charities."

The event starts in the beautiful grounds of Turvey House, taking runners and walkers through the stunning Bedfordshire countryside. The aim is to get 1,000 participants, raising at least £25,000 for the two charities. The more people who sign up early, the easier it is to secure business sponsorship to fund the event costs – so organisers are urging people to register as soon as possible.

To make the event as inclusive as possible, walkers are welcome, and the route will remain open long enough for everyone to complete it at their own pace. There will also be local stalls, music, sports massage, and plenty of family-friendly fun.

"If you can run or walk 5 miles in two hours, this event is for you," Ken says.

Race Headquarters Turvey House

The Bedford Charity Chase is more than just a race – it’s a celebration of community spirit and generosity. By signing up, participants not only challenge themselves but also help those in need when it matters most.

Sign up today at www.thebedfordcharitychase.org and be part of something truly special.